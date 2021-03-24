Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:26 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:58 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:01 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build down the island chain today and peak near advisory levels this afternoon through Thursday for the smaller islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain near the advisory level into the second half of the week, then lower over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the second half of the week and into the weekend as overlapping, long- period south-southwest swells move through. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




