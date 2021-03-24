A A A

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 10-14 10-14 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:26 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:58 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:01 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build down the island chain today and peak near advisory levels this afternoon through Thursday for the smaller islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain near the advisory level into the second half of the week, then lower over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the second half of the week and into the weekend as overlapping, long- period south-southwest swells move through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.