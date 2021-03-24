Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will build down the island chain today and peak near advisory levels this afternoon through Thursday for the smaller islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain near the advisory level into the second half of the week, then lower over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up through the second half of the week and into the weekend as overlapping, long- period south-southwest swells move through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com