A Maui Economic Opportunity rental and mortgage assistance program targeting Maui County residents economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic received an additional infusion of $900,000 from the county managed Community Development Block Grant fund.

The additional funds bring the program’s total funding to nearly $1.8 million.

The CDBG COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, administered by MEO, targets low to moderate income individuals or families in the county who lost employment or income due to the pandemic.

Assistance is reserved for those households that have not received rental or mortgage assistance through any other federally funded program in the last year. Assistance is available through Dec. 31, 2021.

This program offers mortgage assistance of up to $1,500 per month and rental assistance up to $1,000 per month over a three-month period.

Online applications are available at the web site meoinc.org; paper applications can be obtained by calling (808) 249-2970. Completed applications may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed or dropped off at the MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, HI 96793.