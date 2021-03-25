A A A



























The Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources and PBR HAWAII are inviting the community to participate in updating Hawaiʻi’s Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Preparation of the plan every five years maintains Hawaiʻi’s eligibility to receive funds from the Land & Water Conservation Fund. LWCF is a federal grant program administered by the National Park Service that assists states and local governments with the acquisition of recreational lands and the development and renovation of recreation facilities.

Since 1967, the State of Hawaiʻi and the four counties have received more than $38 million in LWCF grants for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation lands and facilities.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased participation in outdoor recreation, and local climate impacts, many of our outdoor recreation places and resources are undergoing significant changes in sustainability and public behavior. There is an increase in competing interests between recreational and cultural uses of recreation venues that are also part of a significant cultural landscape.

The 2021 update of the SCORP offers an opportunity to re-evaluate Hawaiʻi’s recreational needs and trends of statewide importance. Virtual meetings held in April and May will provide an opportunity for members of the community to identify and discuss recreation needs, trends, and priorities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation facilities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 SCORP meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. Information on how to join the meetings can be accessed through the DLNR website.

General Information Meetings

Join remotely for an informational meeting on Hawaiʻi’s Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. This meeting will include an overview of the SCORP, followed by opportunities for you and your family to ask questions and share your thoughts on outdoor recreation in Hawaiʻi.

Wednesday, April 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10, 9-10:30 a.m.

Island-Specific Discussions

KAUAʻI

Monday, April 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a virtual discussion on how the SCORP can affect outdoor recreation on Kauaʻi. The meeting will start with a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity to share your thoughts on outdoor recreation needs, issues, and trends specific to your island community.

MOLOKAʻI

Thursday, April 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a virtual discussion on how the SCORP can affect outdoor recreation on Molokaʻi. The meeting will start with a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity to share your thoughts on outdoor recreation needs, issues, and trends specific to your island community.

MAUI

Monday, April 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a virtual discussion on how the SCORP can affect outdoor recreation on Maui. The meeting will start with a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity to share your thoughts on outdoor recreation needs, issues, and trends specific to your island community.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND

Tuesday, April 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a virtual discussion on how the SCORP can affect outdoor recreation on Hawaiʻi Island. The meeting will start with a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity to followed by an opportunity to share your thoughts on outdoor recreation needs, issues, and trends specific to your island community.

OʻAHU

Wednesday, April 21, 6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a virtual discussion on how the SCORP can affect outdoor recreation in Oʻahu. The meeting will start with a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity to share your thoughts on outdoor recreation needs, issues, and trends specific to your island community.

Hot Topic Conversations

Join us for an in-depth discussion focused on priority issues that emerged over the course of our public engagement process.