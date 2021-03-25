A A A

The Department of Public Work will close a portion of Kaupakalua Road in Haʻikū for pavement reconstruction work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The full road closure will affect Kaupakalua Road from Lepo Street to Maluaina Place. This pushes the closure of Kaupakalua Road another one-third of a mile to accommodate installation of guardrails from Pakanu Street to Maluaina Place.

Road closure detour locations are at Ulumalu, the 5 Corners intersection and East Kuiaha Road. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes through the area.

Maui Paving LLC is the contractor on the second phase of a project to reconstruct Kaupakalua Road from East Kuiaha Road to Hāna Highway. Work on the project began in early October. Completion is set for late June.

Work includes removing existing pavement and installing new reinforced asphalt concrete pavement. Other work involves installing new pavement striping and markers, adjusting manholes and covers, removing and replacing guardrails and road signs.