Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 9-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:32 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:49 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be elevated, and close to High Surf Advisory levels, along north and west facing shores today, before gradually diminishing into Saturday. A moderate north-northwest swell on Sunday is expected to peak below High Surf Advisory levels, with a west-northwest swell possible around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated in the short term due to a large area of fresh to strong trade winds upstream of the islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up today, then remain elevated into next week as overlapping, long-period south- southwest swells arrive from the south Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.