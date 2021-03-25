Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|9-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will be elevated, and close to High Surf Advisory levels, along north and west facing shores today, before gradually diminishing into Saturday. A moderate north-northwest swell on Sunday is expected to peak below High Surf Advisory levels, with a west-northwest swell possible around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated in the short term due to a large area of fresh to strong trade winds upstream of the islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up today, then remain elevated into next week as overlapping, long-period south- southwest swells arrive from the south Pacific.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com