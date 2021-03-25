Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
9-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:32 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:28 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:49 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will be elevated, and close to High Surf Advisory levels, along north and west facing shores today, before gradually diminishing into Saturday. A moderate north-northwest swell on Sunday is expected to peak below High Surf Advisory levels, with a west-northwest swell possible around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated in the short term due to a large area of fresh to strong trade winds upstream of the islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up today, then remain elevated into next week as overlapping, long-period south- southwest swells arrive from the south Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




