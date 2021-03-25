Maui Business

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Wailea Features At-Home Easter Feast

March 25, 2021, 9:19 AM HST
PC: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at The Shops at Wailea features a special at-home Easter celebration feast. Preorders run through April 2 for pick up on April 4, 2021.

The celebration feast serves four people for a cost of $180, and includes: a choice of salad (caesar or steak house), two sides (garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach) and four personal cheesecakes, alongside roasted beef tenderloin served with horseradish sauce.

Select sides to go including steak house salad, caesar salad, sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach and potatoes au gratin are priced $19.95 to $34.95.

The celebration feast and sides to go are available through online ordering here or by calling (808) 874-8880.

Guests dining in can enjoy the regular menu including items such as Porterhouse Dinner for two. 

