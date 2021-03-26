A A A

Beneficiaries presented Hoʻokupu, representing homesteads on all islands, at DHHL’s Hale Kalanianaʻole office. PC: Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Hawaiian Homes Commission Act beneficiaries presented Hoʻokupu, representing homesteads on all islands, at DHHL’s Hale Kalanianaʻole office in recognition of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole’s 150th birthday on Friday, March 26, 2021.



Prince Kūhiō is credited with leading the effort to pass the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, 1920 as amended. Signed by President Warren G. Harding on July 9, 1921, the Act set aside approximately 200,000 acres of land to establish a permanent homeland for native Hawaiians.



“Prince Kūhiō left us at just 50 years old, but he lived a full life and left a tremendous impact on our State, particularly to native Hawaiians,” said HHC Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “We have to remember he was a non-voting delegate to the US Congress who was able to get the HHCA passed and signed into law. That is a remarkable act of diplomacy by any measure. His legacy challenges us to take on the kuleana of not only rehabilitating the land but ourselves as well.”



The Ho‘okupu were placed before a portrait of Prince Kūhiō prior to the March 26 State observed holiday in his honor. Every year, Prince Kūhiō Day is recognized by the State of Hawai‘i on his birthday and honors the life of the longtime delegate to the US Congress and his many accomplishments in service of his people and the Hawaiian Islands.