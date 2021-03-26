A A A

Maui Health vaccine clinic. PC: file courtesy Maui Health.

Kupuna Clinic Vaccine Updates:

Staff from the Office of the Mayor will provide assistance to kupuna and others who need help registering for vaccines from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului.

Individuals will be signed up to receive a Moderna vaccine at a vaccination clinic that week. No vaccinations will occur on Monday. Registration assistance is open to anyone in Tier 1A, 1B and 1C.

If you are 75 years of age or older, OR, if you care for someone in this age group, please phone 808-984-3780 to book an appointment. Mention you are in the high priority 75+ age group. Appointments are mandatory.

Longs Drugs (CVS) Expands Vaccine Program

Longs Drugs has added Kīhei, Lahaina and Pukalani locations as vaccination sites. Only Lahaina has available appointment times at last report. Visit www.cvs.com for available appointment times

Longs Lahaina is located at the Lahaina Cannery Mall at 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Vaccines administered through the Federal Pharmacy Partners program are not reflected in the DOH’s reported vaccination rates

Safeway Pharmacies Offering Appointments for Education and Childcare Employees

Recently, Safeway Pharmacies in Kahului, Wailuku and Kīhei began vaccinating those who work in Education and Childcare only. For information, visit https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.

Minit Medical Vaccine Clinics at War Memorial Gym

Minit Medical is booking appointments for vaccination clinics at War Memorial Gym on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday next week.

Maui residents in Tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C may visit www.minitmed.com/vaccination to book an appointment or call Minit Medical at (808) 667-6161. Appointments are mandatory.

Maui Health Vaccine Clinics

Maui Memorial Medical Center hosts vaccine clinics Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

There’s also a Kīhei Clinic, available Monday and Friday only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Kīhei Clinic will have a new location, effective March 31 at the Grand Wailea, Haleakalā Ballroom.

Appointments are required. Visit https://www.mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/ for more information.