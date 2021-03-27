Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 27, 2021

March 27, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:10 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:57 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:22 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will hold relatively steady today, with a slight boost expected Sunday, before lowering early next week. After a very small day Tuesday, north and west shores will see a boost from a new west-northwest swell Wednesday and Thursday, with surf lowering to very small levels Friday into next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady today, with a small increase expected Sunday due to the strengthening trades. East shore surf will lower a notch Monday as the trades ease slightly, then hold fairly steady near seasonal levels through the remainder of next week. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep surf above the seasonal average along south facing shores through the weekend. A larger long-period south swell will fill in late Sunday and Sunday night, giving a slight boost to south shore surf Monday through Wednesday. Surf will drop back to near or slight above seasonal norms Thursday into next weekend. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores during the next 7 days. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Necropsy of Endangered False Killer Whale Found Stranded off Maui Reveals Dietary First  2Maui Visitors Down 52% Through February to 29,060 Per Day  3Victims Allege Sex Assault by Man Arrested in Operation Keiki Shield  4Maui Mayor Dispels Rumors Relating to High School Graduation  5March 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 122 Cases (84 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Deaths  6$18M Ferry Pier Improvement at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor to Start April 5