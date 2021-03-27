A A A

The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns presents a series of free online training seminars on fair housing in April.

Seminar participants are limited to 1,000 attendees per session and prospective participants must register by March 29, 2021.

“More Than Just Words” is the theme of this year’s seminars, with each session focusing on a separate fair housing topic.

April is recognized as National Fair Housing Month in honor of the passing of the Fair Housing Act and in remembrance of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more about each seminar and register here.

The flyer with the registration form link will also be posted on the County of Maui Housing Division website.

This training series is presented by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission, the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi, the County of Maui, the City and County of Honolulu, the County of Kauaʻi and the County of Hawaiʻi.

For more information, contact the Housing Division office at (808) 270-7351.