More than 1,000 eligible individuals, both Kaiser Permanente members and non-members, were vaccinated at a mass vaccination event held on Saturday, March 27, at the Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office.

The one-day event was by appointment only and was the latest in Kaiser Permanente’s vaccination efforts. The health care provider held three mass vaccination events so far on Oʻahu. This was its first mass vaccination event on Maui; however, shots are also being administered at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office and Kīhei Clinic location on most weekdays.

“We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and are excited to be offering this mass vaccination event to the community,” said Jill Riggs, director of Clinic Operations, Maui, at Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. “We want to make it easier and more convenient for kupuna and others to be vaccinated so we can start to put the pandemic behind us.”

The health care provider reports that it has administered more than 58,000 doses of vaccines to date.

Eligible Kaiser Permanente members can schedule their vaccination appointment online at kp.org. Those not already registered on kp.org are encouraged to register today by visiting kp.org/register. Non-members may also sign up for a vaccination appointment online by going to kp.org/covidvaccine.

Kaiser Permanente members who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call the public vaccine hotline at 1-855-550-0951 (TTY 711) or visit kp.org/covidvaccine.