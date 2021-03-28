Maui Coronavirus Updates

1,000 People Get Shots at Mass Vaccination Site in Wailuku

March 28, 2021, 8:53 AM HST
* Updated March 28, 9:10 AM
A
A
A

More than 1,000 eligible individuals, both Kaiser Permanente members and non-members, were vaccinated at a mass vaccination event held on Saturday, March 27, at the Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office.

The one-day event was by appointment only and was the latest in Kaiser Permanente’s vaccination efforts. The health care provider held three mass vaccination events so far on Oʻahu. This was its first mass vaccination event on Maui; however, shots are also being administered at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office and Kīhei Clinic location on most weekdays.  

“We are committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and are excited to be offering this mass vaccination event to the community,” said Jill Riggs, director of Clinic Operations, Maui, at Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. “We want to make it easier and more convenient for kupuna and others to be vaccinated so we can start to put the pandemic behind us.”

The health care provider reports that it has administered more than 58,000 doses of vaccines to date.

Eligible Kaiser Permanente members can schedule their vaccination appointment online at kp.org. Those not already registered on kp.org are encouraged to register today by visiting kp.org/register. Non-members may also sign up for a vaccination appointment online by going to kp.org/covidvaccine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kaiser Permanente members who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call the public vaccine hotline at 1-855-550-0951 (TTY 711) or visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Office mass vaccination clinic (3.27.21). PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1March 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 113 Cases (60 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 8 Out-of-State); 3 Deaths 2March 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 123 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 44 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui 3Overdue Boater Rescued in Waters off O‘ahu 4LIST: Maui COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Offered at Various Locations 5Maui Visitors Down 52% Through February to 29,060 Per Day 6SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline Extended to April 7