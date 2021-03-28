Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 28, 2021

March 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:41 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:48 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:03 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell will build this morning, then peak this afternoon into this evening, giving north shore surf a little bump. The swell will be on the decline later tonight and Monday with a very small day in store for Tuesday. Overlapping north and west-northwest swells are expected to give a small boost to surf along north and west facing shores again Wednesday and Thursday. Surf will then return to very small levels Friday, with nearly flat conditions expected next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through tonight, then drop a notch Monday through Wednesday as the trades ease slightly over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf should then trend upward Thursday and rise above normal levels Friday through next weekend. 


South shore surf will continue to run above seasonal levels through the next 7 days, as overlapping south swells continue to move through the islands. The largest of these swells is expected Monday through Wednesday, although surf heights will hold below advisory thresholds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning drops into the ankle to knee high zone during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
