A A A

Mokulele Airlines held a blessing today, marking completion of a long-awaited facelift of its Kahului Commuter Terminal on Maui. The airline also announced brand-new daily service between Kahului and Hilo, which is set to begin on April 19, with four-times-a-day service.

The airline’s original founder and Hawaiʻi Island native Kawehi Inaba and Southern Airways Corporation Chairman and CEO Stan Little were among those participating in the ceremony.

Southern, along with its Hawaiian investors, have operated Mokulele since 2019. Mokulele used local trade professionals and locally-sourced materials to complete the renovation. The remodel effort features a modern tropical theme with digital monitors, bamboo facades, new counters, and updated signage.

“We felt it important to upgrade the passenger experience at Maui,” said Little. “Kahului is poised to be a very popular connection point for people commuting between the islands when the inter-island travel restrictions are lifted.”

“I can’t remember if there has ever been a renovation with this level of investment at this terminal,” said Marvin Moniz, airport district manager for Maui, “I am truly appreciative of the commitment Mokulele has shown this last year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to unveiling the new terminal, Mokulele touted the company’s commitment to its 200 Hawaiʻi-based employees by stating that even in the worst times of the pandemic, no employee was furloughed, laid off, or suffered a loss of benefits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mokulele used the terminal dedication ceremony as a venue to announce brand-new daily service between Kahului and Hilo. The four-times-a-day service will be the only non-stop flights between the two airports when the flights begin on April 19. The flights will depart from the Hilo commuter terminal, which Mokulele hopes to have renovated in time for the inaugural flight.

Fares between Hilo and Kahului will begin at $89, and tickets are on sale now at mokuleleairlines.com.

Founded in 2013, Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Southern Airways operates a fleet of Cessna Caravans and Grand Caravans. Southern, along with its new subsidiary, Mokulele Airlines, serves 30 cities with more than 220 peak-day departures from hubs at Baltimore, Dallas/Ft.Worth, Honolulu, Kahului, Kona, Memphis, Palm Beach, and Pittsburgh.