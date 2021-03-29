A A A

Maui County Councilmember Yui Lei Sugimura is hosting a public meeting for Upcountry residents about the FY 2022 budget on April 1. Photo Courtesy

Maui County Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura will host an online meeting to hear input from community members about the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 budget on April 1 at 5:30 pm.

Sugimura invites anyone with ideas or comments to join the meeting via Zoom. The Zoom meeting can be accessed at this registration link.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. To submit testimony or sign up to testify live on the Zoom meeting please use this form.

“Although the Council is unable to hold our usual district hearings again this year, it is still very important for us to hear from community members as we start a critical budget process” Councilmember Sugimura said. “My goal is to take input from the Upcountry community and share those ideas and priorities with the Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee as we review the Mayor’s proposed FY22 budget.”

Community members also can provide comments on the FY22 budget via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-270-7939. Mayor Michael Victorino’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022 can be viewed at https://mauicounty.gov/1896/Budget-Documents-Ordinances.



