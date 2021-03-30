Maui Business

Deadline to Complete 4th Hawaiʻi Commercial Rent Survey is March 31

March 30, 2021, 11:25 AM HST
Business owners in Hawaiʻi have until March 31 to complete the fourth Hawaiʻi Commercial Rent Survey, which aims to provide state and county policymakers with data on the impact of accumulating commercial rent as the state moves towards economic recovery.

Early data from this survey indicates respondents are more optimistic about the state’s economic rebound than in previous studies, according to a news release issued by the surveyʻs organizers.

Ryan Tanaka, president of Island Business Management and coordinator of the survey, said he expects to see some relief for the economy as well due to the combination of more people getting vaccinated and Congress passing another stimulus package.

However, Tanaka cautions that while the data is shifting in a positive direction, Hawaiʻi will not feel a significant improvement to its economy until a commercial rent relief program is implemented.

“If businesses are not able to survive, a significant number of Hawaiʻi residents will not have jobs to return to,” Tanaka said.

The first three Hawaii Commercial Rent Surveys were fielded in June, September and December 2020. The surveys were designed and administered in partnership with Dr. Eugene Tian, Chief State Economist for the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Click on the following URL to participate in the fourth survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Hawaii_Commercial_Rent_Survey_March2021.

