Former Pineapple Cannery Space in Kahului 100% Leased
March 30, 2021, 11:09 AM HST
The former Maui Land and Pineapple cannery, built in 1927 and renovated in 2016, is now 100 percent leased. The 193,000-square-foot space on Kane Street in Kahului, is located behind Foodland and consists of warehouse and storage space.
Current tenants include: Shaka Detailing, Skyline Eco Adventures, Next Gen Auto, Akamai Construction, Aloha Pest Solutions, Clarke Power Services, Hike Maui, Revive Glassworks, Rio Event Design, Hawaiʻi All Star Cheerleading, Cameron Commercial Corp, and Maui Martial Arts.
Greg Sheehan and Scott Kenar of Commercial Properties of Maui, LLC represented the landlord Nan Inc. in the transactions.
