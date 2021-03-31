A A A

Claude Brousseau

Wailea Golf Academy Director of Instruction Claude Brousseau, PGA Master Professional, has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who, a biographical registry of individuals and innovators who have demonstrated professional integrity and outstanding achievement in their respective fields.

It’s the latest in a string of accolades for the golf coach and author, who has also been honored multiple times by the Aloha Section PGA and rated as the #1 Golf Teacher in Hawaii by Golf Digest (2019-20).

Following several years of moderate success as a competitor, Brousseau discovered a passion for teaching and coaching, and subsequently grew to become one of the sports most accomplished instructors. Over the course of his teaching career, he has given over 20,000 lessons and is presently a Golf Channel Academy Lead Coach, AimPoint Level III Certified Instructor and VISION54 authorized coach in Hawaii.

Brousseau joined the Wailea Golf Academy as its director of instruction in 2019.

For more information about the Wailea Golf Academy, visit waileagolf.com. To learn more about the Marquis Who’s Who, visit marquiswhoswho.com.