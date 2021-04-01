Maui News

Go Green Cycling Event for West Maui on April 17, Appointments Required

April 1, 2021, 1:04 PM HST
2 Comments
The next Go Green Recycling event for West Maui is April 17.

Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, bulky-item recycling event hosted by Mālama
Maui Nui for residents of West Maui. April’s event will take place Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to noon, in Lāhaina at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Hwy in the parking lot mauka/behind the Lāhaina District Court. 

To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

  • Air Conditioners
  • Batteries (lead acid only)
  • Bicycles
  • Washers and Dryers
  • Dishwashers
  • Microwaves
  • Refrigerators
  • Stoves
  • Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)
  • Water Heaters
  • Scrap Metal
  • Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only)

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to
keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and its partners, the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and the County of Maui – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

To donate, visit MalamaMauiNui.org/Donate.

