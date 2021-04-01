A A A



















The Maui Humane Society is hosting its annual Wags to Riches fundraising slumber party on May 1, but with a luxurious twist. Shelter animals will be sent from the doghouse to the penthouse.

Participants will compete for a coveted sleepover spot in the kennels while the top fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter pup at several of Hawaiʻi’s top-rated luxury beachfront resorts.

“We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they’ll be spoiled for the

night,” Maui Humane Society CEO Steve MacKinnon said. “Alternatively, those who stay in the shelter with our cats and dogs will also be treated like guests as we roll out the red carpet with a luxury hotel theme.”

Participating hotels are: Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

“We are really excited to be participating in this year’s Wags to Riches event,” said Marc Bromley, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maui. “Each guest is always welcomed with aloha and provided our legendary 5-star service; that goes for our four-legged guests as well.”

The Wailea properties are pet-friendly and have been Maui Humane Society supporters for years.

“Fairmont has a rich history of welcoming and cherishing canine guests, and some properties even

‘employ’ a four-legged Canine Ambassador on-site,” said Shannah Milstead, Director of Sales and

Marketing. “At Fairmont Kea Lani, we are thrilled to support the heartfelt mission of Maui Humane Society.”

Michael Jokovich, General Manager at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, said: “We are delighted to

welcome our four-legged guests to experience a night of luxury with us at the Andaz Maui at Wailea

Resort. The Maui Humane Society and the Andaz Maui have partnered in the past to find forever homes

for their shelter dogs, and this is another wonderful opportunity to support a worthy cause.”

To register as a participant in the Wags to Riches slumber party, sign up at www.mauihumanesociety.org

starting April 1.

Participants will be utilizing a peer-to-peer software platform that allows them to integrate with social media, view a fundraising leaderboard and engage in gamification awards to motivate efforts. The highest dozen fundraisers will be announced at noon on April 30 with the top several securing resort stays and the remainder landing a night in the shelter. The event will be live streamed from Maui Humane Society and the resorts throughout the night and will include competitions, games and prizes.