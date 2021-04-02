A A A

Hāna Drive Through COVID-19 testing. File photo, April 2020. PC: County of Maui.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available for Hāna residents on Monday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hāna Ball Park in East Maui.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time, and motorists can only access the drive-through testing area by turning on to Hauʻoli Road from Hāna Highway.

Residents need not have insurance or meet any criteria for the free test, but all participants must wear a face mask. Results will be reported on the same day. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

“We urge Hāna residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to take advantage of the County’s free testing program,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Many of those who have tested positive found out they were asymptomatic but still infectious. This is a simple and free way to ensure your peace of mind while protecting others.”

Those without internet access may call (808) 667-6161, ext: 7, for help and more information. NOTE: The free testing is not valid for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.