Maui Health on Thursday celebrated the 100th day it’s been administering COVID-19 vaccines, and continues to expand efforts in Maui County.

To celebrate, each vaccine recipient was provided a gift and everyone who received their second dose today also received a COVID-19 vaccine limited edition commemorative pin.















To date, Maui Health reports it has vaccinated nearly 32,000 residents. In total, Maui County has administered 66,533 doses among a total population base of 167,488.

The state Department of Health reports that 28.1 percent (44,869) of the population in Maui County has received a first dose of the vaccine; 13 percent (20,082) has completed two doses; and an additional 1,582 doses (of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) have been initiated and completed. This does not include thousands of additional doses that were administered through Longs Drugs, Safeway and private clinics across the state.

Maui Health also reports it is expanding clinic operations and pop-up locations on Maui. It’s southside clinic has moved to the Grand Wailea resort, which provides space and resources needed to increase service.

“The new location is also more convenient for south-island vaccine recipients and offers ample, complimentary parking. And, soon, a pop-up vaccine clinic to serve the west side of Maui is also being planned,” according to a Maui Health spokesperson.

A team from the hospital was sent to Lānaʻi over the weekend to assist with vaccinating all Lanai residents 16 years of age and older, regardless of vaccine phase eligibility, who wished to get the vaccine. The drive-through clinic administered more than 400 vaccines, and the team plans to return on April 17 to provide second doses as well as first doses to remaining residents who are still interested.

Maui Health is currently vaccinating eligible Phase 1A, 1B and Phase 1C residents which includes those ages 60 and older, individuals with high risk medical conditions age 16 years and older (Pfizer vaccine only. Vaccine recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian), and all other essential workers as defined by the CDC.

Individuals who are already registered in VAMS can log-in and book a vaccine appointment at vams.cdc.gov. Individuals who do not have a VAMS account and qualify to receive a vaccine, can begin the process by completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form at mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

Those who received a first dose Moderna vaccine at the Maui Health Kīhei clinic, can book a second dose appointment in VAMS. *(Note, these individuals must choose the MAUI HEALTH KIHEI LOCATION for their second dose Moderna. If they choose any other location, they will be turned away).

Individuals needing further assistance can email [email protected]