At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff in the State of Hawai‘i immediately, until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

This action is being taken as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol yesterday.

The order is for flag to be lowered at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.

“Let’s take a moment to pause and grieve for the US Capitol officer who was killed in the attack in the nation’s Capitol, and pray for those who were injured by this senseless act,” said Gov. Ige.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono released a statement on the attack saying, “I join the entire Congressional community in mourning the death of Officer William Evans in today’s senseless attack at the US Capitol. This tragedy occurred only three months after a violent insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in the deaths of Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

“Our Capitol remains a target and we must demonstrate an urgency to protect it. I support Speaker Pelosi’s ongoing efforts to implement General Honoré’s recommendations to keep everyone working in the Capitol safe and secure – including the approximately 80 members of the Hawaiʻi National Guard on duty there.”