Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2021

April 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:24 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

                            sunny. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A surface low with gale force winds will generate a moderate to large swell aimed at the Hawaiian Islands. Expect this swell to reach the islands Sunday, and continue building through Tuesday along north and east facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is likely Monday through at least Tuesday. On top of this swell, trade winds will be whipping over the weekend and through Monday, the same time this swell arrives. Ocean conditions will turn very rough and dangerously choppy over the weekend and early next week, and persisting through mid week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Mayor Proposes Vaccine Passport Pilot Program, Secondary Testing  2Maui Church with Covid Cluster Cancels Easter Egg Hunt, In-Person Service Continues  3Swarm of 130 Small Earthquakes Detected at Mauna Loa  4BREAKING: Large COVID-19 Cluster at Maui Church Warrants Caution  5April 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 114 Cases (72 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)  6More than Half of New COVID-19 Cases on Maui are Variants