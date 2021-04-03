Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly
sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A surface low with gale force winds will generate a moderate to large swell aimed at the Hawaiian Islands. Expect this swell to reach the islands Sunday, and continue building through Tuesday along north and east facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is likely Monday through at least Tuesday. On top of this swell, trade winds will be whipping over the weekend and through Monday, the same time this swell arrives. Ocean conditions will turn very rough and dangerously choppy over the weekend and early next week, and persisting through mid week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com