Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:24 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A surface low with gale force winds will generate a moderate to large swell aimed at the Hawaiian Islands. Expect this swell to reach the islands Sunday, and continue building through Tuesday along north and east facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is likely Monday through at least Tuesday. On top of this swell, trade winds will be whipping over the weekend and through Monday, the same time this swell arrives. Ocean conditions will turn very rough and dangerously choppy over the weekend and early next week, and persisting through mid week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.