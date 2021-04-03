A A A

The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures from April 3 to 9.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) Māʻalaea

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 6.9, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for striping work. Lane closures and shifts at various areas.

2) Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, ʻAholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, April 6, through Thursday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) Lahaina

Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 21.3, Hinau Street, on Monday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

4) Lahaina

Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 25.1 and 25.7, Puʻukoliʻi Road and Kai Malina Parkway, on Tuesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for utility work.

— KAʻAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) Kahului

Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.7, Naniloa Drive, on Friday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) Kahului

Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 2, Kahului Beach Road, on Friday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 7 through Friday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) Haʻikū to Hāna

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) Kahului

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday, April 2, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

3) Kahului

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

4) Haʻikū

Left lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2.6, ʻUlalena Loop, on Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

5) Haʻikū

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2.9, ʻUlalena Loop, on Monday, April 5, through Tuesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

6) Haʻikū (24-hour, weekend work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 3, just past Twin Falls, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for culvert repair following the March floods.

7) Haʻikū (24-hour, weekend work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, April 3, through Friday, April 9, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

8) Haʻikū

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

—KŪIHELANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 380) —

1) Kahului

Right lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4, Dairy Road and Kūihelani Highway, on Friday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 7 through Friday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Note: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.