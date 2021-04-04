A A A

Maui obituary notices for the week ending April 3, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Shaugn Mitrovich, with daughter Sophia

Dushan “Shaughn” Guthrie Mitrovich

April 1, 1973 – March 13, 2021

Dushan “Shaughn” Guthrie Mitrovich, 47, peacefully died on March 13, 2021 in Kīhei, Maui. He was born on April 1, 1973 in Escondido, CA to parents Linda and John Mitrovich.

In 2008, Shaughn moved to Maui, which became his home to his final day.

Shaughn loved the Maui lifestyle and cherished the many friends he made on Island. He had a passion for technology and worked in that field for most of his time on Maui. Shaughn had a great sense of humor, quick wit and always welcomed a good verbal sparring session!

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

However, the greatest joy in his life came from the birth of his daughter Sophia. She brought out a more serious, caring and nurturing side of Shaughn. Shaughn faced many health battles over the years, but his love for Sophia kept him battling to get well. After a very difficult 2020, it seemed Shaughn had turned the corner and was on a healthy path forward. He sent me this email at the beginning of the year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am so stoked on Life. My Life as pivoted to Joy from the hectic and sickening mania of May 2020. I focus on my little peanut, the Soph…”

Unfortunately, his body was too tired to keep going but the love he has for Sophia, his family and friends lives on. Shaughn is survived and so very missed by his daughter Sophia Jewell; her mother Muteh; his brother Milan; his parents John and Linda; and the Mitrovich family members and friends throughout the world.

Psalm 121: I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. It was Shaughn’s favorite Psalm, which he read at age 11 at his grandmother’s memorial service

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in June with family and friends.

Thomas Engel

July 20, 1939 – March 19, 2021

Thomas Jerome Engel, 81, of Kailua-Kona, HI died March 19, 2021 in Kealakekua. He was born July 20, 1939, in Los Angeles, CA. Thomas worked as the owner of Engel Insulation & Firmfill, Inc. for 45 years.

He is survived by spouse Betty; sons Tony (Charilyn) Warmuth of Kailua-Kona; Thomas (Dawn) Engel Jr. of Roseville, CA; Steven (Pam) Engel of Kansas City, MO; daughters Tamara (Stacy) Barton of Clarksburg, CA, Cindy (Eric) Pearson of Kansas City, MO; brother Robert Engel of Sacramento, CA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in California at a later date.

Aug. 25, 1976 – March 21, 2021

Anthony Joseph Eagle, 44, of Hilo, passed away on March 21 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Washington, he enjoyed “ghost hunting”.

He is survived by his mother Debra Eagle Sale; stepfather Vance W. Sale Sr.; son Anthony Joseph Eagle, Jr;, stepson Kayden Masaoka,; daughter Ara Lee Eagle; stepdaughter Kylee Masaoka; Partner Patricia Santos; brothers Keala Kaehuaea, Alfred Barrozo, Matthew Sale and Mark Sale; stepbrother Vance W. Sale Jr.; sister Chasidi-Ann Chabli Sale; and grandmother Abigail Sale.

Arrangements are by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Aug. 31, 1956 – March 7, 2021

Alan Tokuo “Bobo” Walker, 64, of Hilo died peacefully at home on March 7. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired Department of Education substitute teacher and Archaeologist PHR, Inc.

Alan was a member of the Shogatsu Club and Special Olympics. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Alan is survived by his wife Victoria Kai; mother Ruth Walker; brother Eugene (Diane) Walker; niece Sammi-Gene Walker; and nephew Cody Walke,r all from Hilo. He also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.