Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 5-7 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 5-8

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:53 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 0.6 feet 10:21 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell will build during the next couple days and gradually shift around to a more northeast direction. Surf along north and east facing shores will follow suit with a steady rise, with surf likely reaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds along east facing shores by late Monday, then holding at advisory levels through Thursday. This swell will then slowly lower Friday through next weekend. A series of small south swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping south shore surf near the seasonal average for early spring.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.