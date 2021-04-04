Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 04, 2021

April 4, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
5-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:53 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 0.6 feet 10:21 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell will build during the next couple days and gradually shift around to a more northeast direction. Surf along north and east facing shores will follow suit with a steady rise, with surf likely reaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds along east facing shores by late Monday, then holding at advisory levels through Thursday. This swell will then slowly lower Friday through next weekend. A series of small south swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping south shore surf near the seasonal average for early spring. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Mayor Proposes Vaccine Passport Pilot Program, Secondary Testing  2Maui Church with Covid Cluster Cancels Easter Egg Hunt, In-Person Service Continues  3Swarm of 130 Small Earthquakes Detected at Mauna Loa  4BREAKING: Large COVID-19 Cluster at Maui Church Warrants Caution  5April 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 114 Cases (72 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State)  6More than Half of New COVID-19 Cases on Maui are Variants