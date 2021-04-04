Maui Surf Forecast for April 04, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|5-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north swell will build during the next couple days and gradually shift around to a more northeast direction. Surf along north and east facing shores will follow suit with a steady rise, with surf likely reaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds along east facing shores by late Monday, then holding at advisory levels through Thursday. This swell will then slowly lower Friday through next weekend. A series of small south swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping south shore surf near the seasonal average for early spring.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com