Maui News

Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo to Receive $600,000 in Federal Relief

April 4, 2021, 10:36 AM HST
1 Comment
A
A
A

The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo will receive at least $600,000 in estimated federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act and December’s COVID relief law. This new funding will go towards upgrading its facilities and supporting its continued operations.

“Last fall, Yukio Okutsu was understaffed and ill equipped to stop a deadly COVID outbreak. This new federal funding will help the home upgrade its facilities and ensure its workers remain on the payroll so that it can keep its residents healthy and safe,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i).

This funding comes from a federal fund designated for grants to support each state’s share of total veteran residents in nursing home and domiciliary care.

As the only state veterans home in Hawai‘i, Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home will receive at least $428,000 in new federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and an additional $172,741.20 from the COVID relief package signed into law in December.

The state will also receive funding to deploy strike teams to respond to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During a deadly outbreak of the virus at the Yukio Okutsu facility in September 2020, Senator Schatz called for and secured federal intervention and a change in management for the home.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Maui Mayor Proposes Vaccine Passport Pilot Program, Secondary Testing 2Maui Church with Covid Cluster Cancels Easter Egg Hunt, In-Person Service Continues 3Swarm of 130 Small Earthquakes Detected at Mauna Loa 4BREAKING: Large COVID-19 Cluster at Maui Church Warrants Caution 5April 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 114 Cases (72 O‘ahu, 30 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State) 6More than Half of New COVID-19 Cases on Maui are Variants