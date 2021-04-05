Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2021

April 5, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:25 AM HST.




High 0.6 feet 10:21 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:49 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:05 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north northeast swell will increase today, peak Tuesday into Wednesday, and diminish through the end of the week. A high surf advisory is likely for east facing shores during the peak of the swell while waves on both east and north shores see an increase in surf. West and south shore surf will remain small through the week with the possibility of a small bump in surf by the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




