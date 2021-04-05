A A A

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 7-10 7-10 West Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 0.6 feet 10:21 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:49 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:05 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A north northeast swell will increase today, peak Tuesday into Wednesday, and diminish through the end of the week. A high surf advisory is likely for east facing shores during the peak of the swell while waves on both east and north shores see an increase in surf. West and south shore surf will remain small through the week with the possibility of a small bump in surf by the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.