Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A north northeast swell will increase today, peak Tuesday into Wednesday, and diminish through the end of the week. A high surf advisory is likely for east facing shores during the peak of the swell while waves on both east and north shores see an increase in surf. West and south shore surf will remain small through the week with the possibility of a small bump in surf by the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com