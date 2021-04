A A A

Maui police responded to eight burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 28 – April 3, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 33 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 300 percent from the week before when two incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins neither increased nor decreased from the week before when seven incidents were also reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, March 29, 8:01 a.m.: 89 E Wākea Ave., Kahului at Aloha Kia of Maui. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kapalua:

Monday, March 29, 5:13 p.m.: Kaupalena Place / Keoawa St., Kapalua. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, April 3, 6:05 p.m.: 250 Keoawa St., Kapalua. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Sunday, March 28, 2:58 a.m.: 658 Wharf St., Lahaina at Pioneer Inn. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Monday, March 29, 6:56 p.m.: 660 Waineʻe St., Lahaina at ʻĀina Nalu. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, March 30, 10:14 a.m.: 23 Ulupono St., Lahaina at Aloha Self Storage. Non-residential, forced entry.

Pukalani:

Thursday, April 1, 5:21 p.m.: 1-100 Kūpeʻe Place, Pukalani. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Thursday, April 1, 6:55 a.m.: 600 block of Kaikoʻo Place, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Thursday, April 1, 10:24 a.m.: 1-100 Hobron Ave., Kahului. Nissan, white.

Kapalua:

Sunday, March 28, 6:04 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Jeep, grey.

Kaunakakai:

Friday, April 2, 9:40 a.m.: Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai. Toyota, red.

Kīhei:

Friday, April 2, 2:07 a.m.: 61 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at ABC Stores. Nissan, silver.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, March 31, 3:30 p.m.: 100 block of Shaw St., Lahaina. GMC, silver.

Waiheʻe:

Tuesday, March 30, 12:53 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. Jeep, white.

Wednesday, March 31, 8:06 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Jeep, grey.

Wailea:

Sunday, March 28, 4:41 p.m.: 3572 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea at Ulua Beach. Nissan, white.

Wailuku:

Monday, March 29, 7:55 a.m.: 221 Kanaloa Ave., Wailuku at War Memorial Baseball Field. Ford, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāliʻimaile:

Thursday, April 1, 6:54 a.m.: 800 block of Alamuku St., Hāliʻimaile. Toyota, silver.

Kahului:

Sunday, March 28, 9:20 a.m.: 80 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Akamai Motors. BMW, silver.

Thursday, April 1, 2:48 p.m.: 16 Hobron Ave., Kahului at Maui Oil. Jeep, white.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 28, 12:31 p.m.: ʻAkina St. / Waipahē St., Kīhei. Mercedez-Benz, silver.

Kula:

Tuesday, March 30, 11:28 a.m.: 55 Kiopaʻa St., Kula at Longs Drugs. Toyota, gold.

Māʻalaea:

Thursday, April 1, 8:24 a.m.: 30 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Yacht Marina. Toyota, silver.

Wailuku: