File Photo of Gov. David Ige.

For the next four weeks, the City and County of Honolulu will continue to operate in Tier 3 of the reopening strategy — and not revert back to the more restrictive Tier 2 — due to an agreement between Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for his support and allowing the community to stay in Tier 3, which has a profound impact on our businesses, families and community,” Mayor Blangiardi said. “We are focused on the broader definition of health and I believe moving back to Tier 2 at this point would have had a tremendous negative impact on the overall health and economic recovery, including the impacts on livelihoods, jobs and mental and emotional health.”

Mayor Biangiardi added: “The next four weeks are critical in determining if we can continue in Tier 3 or are forced to take a step backwards. We need the community to help guide the cause and prevent the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying physically distanced and getting the vaccine if you are able to. The more people being vaccinated brings us that much closer to a day when we can eliminate the tier system altogether, but we must have community support, so please continue practicing the safety measures that have made Hawai‘i the best in the country in terms of low case counts, positivity rate, hospitalizations and mortality rate.”

Previously approved Tier 3 modifications will continue as announced, which includes permitted youth outdoor sports that are set to begin April 12 and permitted adult outdoor league sports beginning April 19. For additional information on the restart of outdoor organized sports, click here.

For more information and an overview on the City and County of Honolulu’s reopening strategy, click here.

The City’s COVID-19 information call center remains open every day from 8 am to 4:30, except on holidays. O‘ahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org for more information on Proclamations, Emergency Orders, Business Resources and Financial and Housing Assistance Programs in the City and County of Honolulu. If they do not find what they are looking for on the site, residents can call the information hotline at 808-768-CITY (2489) or email [email protected]