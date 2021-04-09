A A A

The Construction Industry of Maui is seeking high school seniors to apply for two $15,000 scholarships. Photo Courtesy: JCSM

The Construction Industry of Maui is offering two $15,000 scholarships for Class of 2021 seniors who are entering a 2- or 4-year degree program in the construction, engineering, landscaping and/or design fields — or entering a trade school.

The Construction Industry of Maui has a mission to encourage and shape the future leaders of the industry at a time when there is a shortage of qualified professionals and skilled craftworkers.

“We believe in the importance of community and see value in the investment of emerging graduates rooted in our local community,” said the organization’s news release.

Eligibility requirements for the Bob Poulson Construction Industry of Maui scholarships:

Entering a 4-year or 2-year degree program in the field of Architecture, Engineering (Civil, Structural, Electrical, Mechanical), Construction Management, Construction Engineering, Landscape Architecture/Design/Science/, Interior Design or other applicable programs — or entering a trade school program in the field of Carpentry, Masonry, Welding, Plumbing, Mechanical/HVAC, Electrical or other applicable programs.

Must be enrolled or provide copy of submitted application for enrollment at time of scholarship application.

Reside in Maui County and be graduating from a High School in Maui County. Students currently in a qualifying collegiate program may be considered.

To enter, candidates need to submit a compelling essay limited to 1500 words depicting your planned course of study, career ambitions and any convincing reasons why you should be awarded this opportunity. Deadline for essay and qualification submission is May 1, 2021. Transcripts, referral letters, achievements and college acceptance letters are also pertinent review criteria.

Candidates can apply online at www.cimmaui.com or mail hard copies to: Construction Industry of Maui, PO Box 1628, Kahului, HI 96733.

The winners of each scholarship will be selected by the Construction Industry of Maui Advisory Board. Donations and proceeds from a silent auction will fund the scholarships.

The scholarships are named after Bob Poulson, founder of Arita Poulson General Contracting, a former board member who did a lot for the community before passing away a few years ago.

If you have any questions, please contact Josh Berlien at [email protected]