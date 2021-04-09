Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2021

April 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:37 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:23 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:43 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:54 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell will continue to slowly decline through the weekend, though surf along north- and east-facing shores will remain somewhat elevated through tonight. South shore surf will remain small, with a boost possible this weekend into early next week with energy moving in from the southern hemisphere. For north- and west-facing shores, a small, medium period, northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




