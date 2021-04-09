A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:37 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:23 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:43 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell will continue to slowly decline through the weekend, though surf along north- and east-facing shores will remain somewhat elevated through tonight. South shore surf will remain small, with a boost possible this weekend into early next week with energy moving in from the southern hemisphere. For north- and west-facing shores, a small, medium period, northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.