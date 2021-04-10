A A A

The Maui District Health Office has three Moderna clinics and one Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic planned this month at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The J&J (single dose) clinic through the MDHO at UHMC has a total of 900 doses available for the April 21 clinic. As of this afternoon, 45 had already been filled. Links to register for each of the upcoming clinics are posted below.

J&J Clinic at UHMC, Wednesday, April 21:

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available during a drive up clinic on Wednesday April 21, 2021 through the MDHO at UHMC in Kahului. Appointments are currently available for time slots between 2:30 and 8 p.m. Registration is available online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/21april2021 . Individuals who register are asked to download and print the vaccine screening form in the “related files” section and bring it to their appointment along with their ID and confirmation email. The J&J vaccine is a single-shot dose and does not require a follow up appointment.

Moderna Clinics at UHMC: April 14, 16, 23

Moderna Clinic at UHMC, Wednesday, April 14: The Moderna vaccine is available during a drive up clinic on Wednesday April 14, 2021 through the MDHO at UHMC in Kahului. Appointments are currently available for time slots between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is available online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/14_16april2021 .

Moderna Clinic at UHMC, Friday, April 16: The Moderna vaccine is available during a drive up clinic on Friday April 16, 2021 through the MDHO at UHMC in Kahului. Appointments are currently available for time slots between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is available online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/14_16april2021 .

Moderna Clinic at UHMC, Friday, April 23: The Moderna vaccine is available during a drive up clinic on Friday April 23, 2021 through the MDHO at UHMC in Kahului. Appointments are currently available for time slots between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is available online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/23april2021 .

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, taken four weeks apart.

For all appointments, individuals seeking a vaccine are asked to download and print the vaccine screening form in the “related files” section and bring it to their appointment along with their ID and confirmation email.

General Information & Additional Ways to Access Vaccine:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to those 16 years old and above. Those aged 16 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine only because it is the sole vaccine currently approved for that age group. Those 18 years of age and older may receive the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Information about vaccination providers, links for appointment booking and phone numbers have been consolidated on www.mauinuistrong.info provided by the Office of the Mayor. The website’s “Get Vaccinated” button lists providers participating in both the DOH vaccination program and the Federal Pharmacy Partners Program, including Longs (CVS), Walgreens, Safeway and Costco, plus independent Maui pharmacies.

“With college and high school graduations approaching, I urge this year’s graduating class and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “We want graduation to be a healthy and happy time for the class of 2021.”

Minit Medical Urgent Care continues to offer Moderna vaccines at it’s clinic located on specified days at the War Memorial Gym at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku. Vaccines are by appointment only. Book online (link is updated weekly) at www.minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic . Those who experience problems booking an appointment may email: [email protected] or phone (808) 667-6161.

Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must have a CONFIRMED appointment to be vaccinated. You will receive a confirmation after properly completing your appointment booking. No walk-ups will be accepted. No other qualifications are necessary. Vaccine administration will be billed to your medical insurance. Those without medical coverage may still book an appointment at no cost.

“Stand By” Vaccines at the End of the Day

Occasionally, a few extra doses may be available at the end of the day at War Memorial Gym. Patients may stand by at 4 p.m. at the gym for one of up to 10 additional vaccinations. There is no guarantee any vaccine will be available on a stand-by basis and service is first-come, first-serve. For guaranteed service, please book an appointment.