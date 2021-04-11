Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory Until 5:30 p.m.

April 11, 2021, 2:33 PM HST
A
A
A

Satellite imagery (4.11.21, 2:30 p.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS

(Update: 2:22 p.m., April 11, 2021)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

At 2:22 p.m., radar showed heavy showers and thunderstorms over upcountry communities and the central valley, with the heaviest rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour between Kula and ʻUlupalakua.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kahului, Kīhei, Wailea, Māʻalaea, Keōkea, Puʻunēnē, Waikapū, Mākena, Wailuku, Olowalu, Ukumehame Beach Park, Launiupoko and Haleakalā National Park.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS reminds the public not to cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Preliminary Data: 6,441 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui 2BREAKING: Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights 3Governor Ige Signs 19th Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19 4Chicago Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Order Related to Quarantine 5April 10, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 114 Cases (74 O‘ahu, 27 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out-of-State); 1 Maui Death 6Huliau Apartments Blessed: Former Dorm to Serve as Affordable Homes for a Dozen Families