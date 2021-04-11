A A A

Satellite imagery (4.11.21, 2:30 p.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS

(Update: 2:22 p.m., April 11, 2021)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

At 2:22 p.m., radar showed heavy showers and thunderstorms over upcountry communities and the central valley, with the heaviest rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour between Kula and ʻUlupalakua.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kahului, Kīhei, Wailea, Māʻalaea, Keōkea, Puʻunēnē, Waikapū, Mākena, Wailuku, Olowalu, Ukumehame Beach Park, Launiupoko and Haleakalā National Park.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

The NWS reminds the public not to cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown.”