Hospice Maui. Photo credit: County of Maui.

April 16 has been designated National Healthcare Decisions Day, a collaborative effort of national, state and community organizations committed to ensuring that all adults have the information and opportunity to communicate and document their healthcare needs.

Hospice Maui will be presenting “Five Wishes, Starting the Conversation about Advance Care Planning and End-of-Life Care” on Friday, April 16, 2021, from noon to 1:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Advance Care Planning is discussing and documenting wishes and preferences for the kind of care and treatment we want or do not want in advance, so that if we are unable to communicate our choices, what we want is understood. “Five Wishes takes the guessing out of caring,” according to Hospice Maui. “It is a comprehensive program that helps guide you, your loved ones, your trusted advisors, and your healthcare team through conversations before a health crisis.”

“It is our hope that many more people in our community will have thoughtful conversations about their healthcare decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known,” said Tanya Barbero, Lead Community Outreach Liaison for Hospice Maui.

To register, contact Tanya Barbero at [email protected] or go to https://www.hospicemaui.org/events.

The Hospice Maui team of nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, home health aides, volunteers and physicians work directly with the patient’s primary care physician, the patient and the family. The Hospice Maui Hale, a five-bedroom facility, provides a place for patients to spend their last days or weeks of life when they can’t be at home.