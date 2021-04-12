A A A

Daisy Foronda, an Early Childhood student at UH Maui College observes and interacts with children at the MEO Kahi Kamalii Infant and Toddler Center during their morning snack break. Photo Courtesy: J. Walter Cameron Center.

Keiki will be cooler now that new air conditioning has been installed at the Kahi Kamalii Infant and Toddler Center, a childcare and early Childhood education facility operated by Maui Economic Opportunity, according to Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the J. Walter Cameron Center that manages the Kahi Kamalii center.

The project cost $169,000 and was funded by the Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns with the support of Mayor Mike Victorino.

The Kahi Kamalii Infant and Toddler Center provides professional childcare services and early childhood education programs for 15 children, ages 12 months to 3 years old. Priority is given to low-income working families with special consideration for persons actively seeking employment and/or pursuing educational opportunities.

All caregivers are qualified and professionally trained to provide high-quality childcare and early childhood education programs and the facility is licensed by the State of Hawaii Department of Human Services. MEO offers financial assistance to low-income families that have demonstrated a need and the center consistently operates at maximum capacity with a waiting list.

The mission of the J. Walter Cameron Center is “to incubate, support and accelerate social good in our community.” This mission is accomplished by providing appropriate below-market office/program space and support services to Maui-based non-profit health and social service provider agencies, such as MEO.

The Cameron Center is responsible for maintaining its campus facility to ensure the health, safety and operational efficiency of the 20 Resident Agencies at the Cameron Center and the air conditioning project will replace an outdated air-conditioning system with a modern, energy-efficient system to ensure appropriate office and program space that is conducive to the health and safety of the children served by the program and MEO staff working at the facility.

Project contractors were Dorvin D. Leis Company, Inc. and Maui Mechanical Engineering, LLC.

To learn more about the Cameron Center and the 20 agencies it assists, or to make a donation visit www.jwcameroncenter.org.