A A A

(Photo L-R) Pāʻia Elementary School Principal Kehau Lu’uwai & Maui Job Corps Reading Instructor Deborah de Oliveira)

The Maui Job Corps Center collected 100 books for Pāʻia Elementary School during a recent book drive event. The books were donated by staff and community members and purchased off the Amazon book wish list.

“It was an honor to organize the book drive. Giving back to the community by helping improve literacy is very much a passion of mine,” said Deborah de Oliveira, Maui Job Corps Reading Instructor.

Principal Kehau Lu’uwai shared the motto of Pāʻia School: “He lei Poina ‘Ole Ke Keiki” which means “A beloved child is a lei never forgotten.” Organizers say “its meaning is powerful” and a reflection that “all keiki are important and need a chance to be loved and to learn.”

The Maui Job Corps took on this service project to highlight the importance of literacy and to celebrate Management & Training Corporation’s 40th anniversary. MTC operates the Maui Job Corps Center and helps disadvantaged populations rise above their challenges.

Hawaiʻi Job Corps is one of 125 Job Corps centers located across the country. A unique national program, Job Corps offers underserved youth a set of diverse academic opportunities and career pathways tailored to meet the needs of business and industry. Each year, Job Corps gives tens of thousands of youth a second chance to complete their education and advance into careers, higher education or the military.