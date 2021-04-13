A A A

Governor David Ige announced today that starting Saturday, April 17, 2021 travelers from Taiwan may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner.

In all cases, the test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and the negative test result submitted prior to departure for Hawaiʻi.

Taiwan Trusted Testing Partners

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) has approved the use of the COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) for Taiwan’s pre-travel test, conducted by a laboratory authorized by the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare. The following trusted testing partners at these locations in Taiwan have been approved as of today:

Cathay General Hospital, https://www.cgh.org.tw/

Sijhih Cathay General Hospital, https://sijhih.cgh.org.tw/

Hsinchu Cathay General Hospital, https://hsinchu.cgh.org.tw/

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital – Taipei, https://www1.cgmh.org.tw/branch/tpe/index.htm

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital – Linkou, https://www1.cgmh.org.tw/branch/lnk/2016/

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital – Kaohsiung, https://cghdpt.cgmh.org.tw/branch/jia

Mackay Memorial Hospital, https://www.mmh.org.tw/home.php?area=tp

Mackay Memorial Hospital – Tamsui, https://www.mmh.org.tw/home.php?area=ts

Hsinchu Mackay Memorial Hospital, http://www.hc.mmh.org.tw/webhc/index.html#

Mackay Memorial Hospital – Taitung, http://ttw3.mmh.org.tw/#

“Historically, the traveler from Taiwan to Hawaiʻi has been mindful of our local ways and cultural traditions. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, visitors from Taiwan spent approximately $251 per person per day while in Hawai‘i. At a time when we seek to rebuild our economy while keeping our residents safe, the expansion of the pre-travel testing program to Taiwan is welcomed news,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

“It’s delightful to see Taiwan becoming a trusted testing and travel partner with Hawaii, as the pre travel testing program is moving one step forward. Such effort will definitely encourage more travelers via Taipei – Honolulu flights, and help to promote economic activities with a safe path,” said Jessica Pan, GM of China Airlines Honolulu Branch Office, the sole airlines serving direct flights on this route.

While there are no direct flights from Taiwan to Hawaiʻi at this time, the service will be useful for passengers arriving in the state via other international or U.S. mainland cities.

Taiwanese nationals traveling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country. Travel restrictions on U.S. travel to Taiwan remain in place.

In addition to the state’s program, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States. The CDC requirement has been in effect since Jan. 26, 2021.

For international travelers coming to the State of Hawaiʻi, tests from Trusted Testing Partners only will be accepted for purposes of by-passing the state’s 10-day traveler quarantine.