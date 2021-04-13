A A A

Starting this week, April 15, and every third Thursday of the month, Sunset Market at Wailea Village will partner with Kimokeo Kapahulehua to bring cultural programs to the Market.

The programs will raise funds for the Kimokeo Foundation to purchase a new location for Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani, a Hawaiian immersion school currently operating at the Hawaiʻi Nature Center in ʻĪao Valley. The Kimokeo Foundation is pursuing an ambitious goal of raising $1.5 million.

Activities include Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural classes, exhibits and shows. The Foundation will organize feather-lei-making classes, poi-pounding demonstrations, keiki hula and art exhibits.

Kimokeo Kapahulehua. PC: Gaylord Garcia.

Sunset Market at Wailea Village is on every first and third Thursday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m., with the latter (third Thursdays) featuring Kimokeo Foundation. It is located at 100 Wailea Ike.

Sunset Market brings together culinary artists, merchants and farmers at Wailea Village’s courtyard offering locally-made clothes and skincare products, Maui-grown vegetables, fruits and flora, baked goods, beverages, ready-to-eat food, and many other culinary treats. Live entertainment will also be on-hand for everyone to enjoy. Participating vendors include:

Food & Beverage: 808 Elixirs, Coconut Juice, Cookie Lab, Lois Snacks & Flowers, Make Maui Hungry, Maui Balsamic Vinegars, Maui Macaroons, Pauwela Beverage

Clothing, Jewelry, Handbags and Accessories: Bev Hiranaga, Clhei, Inez Designs, Kai Chow, Kawai Alii, Maui Day, Moonspun, Juliana Resort Clothes, Pulelehua Designs, Puka Peri, Teak & Taro, Treehouse Designs

Art, Home Decor, Gifts, Stationery and Souvenirs: Aloha Heals, Ashmir Ko, Dane Ward Ceramics, Derek Lau Woodworks, Humble Barks, Jaime Gottleg, Kirk Koa Paddles, Maui Sugar Babes Scrub, Paradise Now, Singluckylove

Most of its permanent tenants are locally-owned shops including Akamai Coffee, Paper Garden, HUE, Droplets., Bikini Market, WaterLily Maui, Wailea Blue Course Pro Shop, Snorkel Bob’s, Juvenal Hair Salon, Manoli’s Pizza Company, and Sabado Gallery & Boutique – all of which are open.

To put safety first, Wailea Village will be observing all mandates imposed by Maui County including social distancing, wearing masks, and hand cleansing will be mandatory. All tables will be outside and more than 6 feet apart. Each table will have hand sanitizers and maintain clean stations. The list of participating vendors may change without notice.