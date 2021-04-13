A A A

PC: courtesy Seabury Hall.

Seabury Hall on Maui announced the return of its summer school for students who will be entering grades 4-12 during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. The summer school will run in three sessions from June 7-18, June 21-July 2, and July 12-16.

Students may select courses such as creative writing, reading, graphic design, math, technology, Spanish, Japanese, keyboarding, fishing, singing, guitar, cooking, mindfulness, jewelry making, and more.

Head of School Maureen Madden said, “We are excited for the return of in-person summer school to our campus this year. We are offering diverse and engaging classes that are taught by a highly qualified and inspiring faculty. Students will get quality academics to prepare them for next school year while also having fun.”

Specialized camps in athletics and the arts are also being offered

Volleyball Camp : June 7 to 18 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 10 to 18 years old. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (drop off from 8 a.m.)

: June 7 to 18 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 10 to 18 years old. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (drop off from 8 a.m.) Theater Camp : June 7-18 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 10 to 18 years old

: June 7-18 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 10 to 18 years old Soccer Camp : June 21-25 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 6 to 13 years old. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (drop off from 8 a.m.)

: June 21-25 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 6 to 13 years old. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (drop off from 8 a.m.) Basketball Camp: July 12 to 16 (Monday through Friday). Ages: 9 to 13 years old. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (drop off from 8 a.m.)

Registration details and course descriptions are available on the school’s website https://www.seaburyhall.org/academics/summer-school. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bus service is available from Kahului and Kīhei.

Fees are as Follows:

$250 per session for ½ day (8:30-11:45 a.m.)

$500 per session for the full day (8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

Summer Schedule

8 a.m. Campus opens for arrival

8:30 a.m. Programs Begin

11:45-12:30 p.m. Lunch – Snacks and lunch should be brought from home but students will be able to purchase water, drinks, and snacks.

3:30 p.m. – Pick up

Seabury Hall has offered an in-person summer program for grades 1-8 for over twenty-five years. Last year’s summer program was canceled due to on-campus construction as well as the limitations of the pandemic. This is the first year the school will offer in-person and virtual classes simultaneously.

“We have evolved our summer program to meet today’s needs which include an engaging virtual format for students who have been out of the classroom for several months. With virtual and in-person options, we are confident that students and families can create a summer schedule that meets their needs,” said Madden.