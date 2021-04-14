A A A

Department of Liquor Control

The Maui County Department of Liquor Control will offer its certification exam and class on April 21 in Lahaina.

The exam and class are being offered for first-time employees of liquor establishments who are being required to obtain the card to be employed and for those whose certification cards expired prior to March 1, 2020. Seating is limited to 50 people.

Appointments are required. Call Deputy Director Jarrett Kahoʻohanohano at 808-243-7485 from 8 to 9 am on April 19. No messages please. There will be no walk-in appointments for the exam. Applicants will be informed of the exam site after confirming an appointment.

Applicants need to have a valid ID and two sharpened pencils with an eraser at the time of check-in on April 21. The exam costs $10. Payment is by cash only. Face masks are required, and physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required. Face masks with exposed external valves, neck gaiters, bandanas and face shields without a permitted mask underneath are not permitted.

The Department of Liquor Control “employee approved by the director card” is valid for four years from the date of issuance. Cards are renewed by re-examination.

Employee cards that contain an expiration from March 1, 2020, through the end of the emergency period are extended to 90 days after the end of the COVID-19 emergency period.

For more information, visit the department’s webpage at mauicounty.gov. Go to Liquor Control and Certification Exam.