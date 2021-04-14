A A A

The Dream Big for South Maui project is seeking submissions from youth aged 18 years or younger. South Maui beach. Photo credit: Cammy Clark

The County of Maui Department of Planning is seeking submissions from youth aged 18 years or younger for the Dream Big for South Maui project.

The project aims to gather ideas from the keiki of South Maui about how they envision their community’s future. It is part of a larger effort to gather community input for the South Maui Community Plan update.

Submissions can be anything that expresses the keiki’s hopes and dreams for South Maui. Some possibilities include:

An essay, poem or song

A drawing or painting

A digital work of art or video

A choreographed dance

“So many in our younger generation have learned to use technology to take their creativity to the next level,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I really encourage our youth to speak loudly with their creative voices to share their hopes for the future. The Dream Big for South Maui Project is so much more impactful than producing another Tik Tok video. Our young people will actually influence plans for their future, so we really want to hear from you.”

Submissions for the Dream Big for South Maui project will be accepted through Friday, April 30, and can be uploaded to the We Are South Maui website at https://southmaui.wearemaui.org/dream-big-project.

Submissions may be featured on We Are South Maui’s website and social media, and in the updated South Maui Community Plan. All participants will be entered for a chance to win one of 25 $10 gift certificates to Maui Sweet Shoppe in Kīhei. For more information on the South Maui Community Plan update process, visit https://southmaui.wearemaui.org. For general planning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.