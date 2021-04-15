A A A

Bank of Hawaiʻi is extending its operating hours for its Lahaina and Pukalani branches beginning Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Below are the updated operating hours for Bank of Hawaiʻi’s branches on Maui:

Lahaina Branch

Special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers:

Mondays to Fridays: 8 to 9 a.m.

Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

General banking hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 9 to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 to 1 p.m.

Pukalani Branch

Special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers:

Mondays to Fridays: 8 to 9 a.m.

Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

General banking hours: