The Bayer Fund is accepting applications for its Bayer Hawaiʻi Science Education Fund grant program with a deadline set for Friday, May 21, 2021. The grant program is open to public schools serving students at the intermediate, high school and college grade levels on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu.

Established in 2005, the Bayer Hawaiʻi Science Education Fund helps provide Hawaiʻi public schools with programs, tools, supplies and equipment to enhance science education in the schools, and encourages today’s students to consider a future career in the sciences. To date, more than $302,000 has been awarded to schools in Hawaiʻi.

Bayer Fund is a not-for-profit organization that works to strengthen both farming and rural communities and the communities where Bayer employees live and work. Bayer Fund has partnered with more than 6,000 schools and 12,000 organizations in 47 countries across six continents. This work has led to over 15,000 community grants around the world that have improved educational resources, addressed critical needs and made millions of meals possible.

To download an application, visit Bayer’s website or call Kai Pelayo at (808) 874-2632 (Maui), Dawn Bicoy (808) 658-0951 (Molokaʻi), or Alan Takemoto at (808) 685-8371 (Oʻahu).