The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has begun accepting applications for funeral assistance for those in Hawai‘i who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 473 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawai‘i, including 46 on Maui.

“While no amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one, this grant program can help ease the financial strain on those who’ve suffered so much from COVID-19,” said Congressman Ed Case (HI-01).

The funeral assistance program was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted by Congress and signed into law last month by President Biden. Details of the funeral assistance program are as follows:

Those who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at (844) 684-6333; TTY (800) 462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET. No online applications will be accepted.

Who Can Apply for Assistance?

You may qualify if: You are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, and the funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

How Can One Apply?

FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 AM ET – 9 PM ET. No online applications will be accepted. Multilingual services will be available.

What Information do Applicants Need to Provide?

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information below when they call FEMA to register for assistance. FEMA recommends gathering this information ahead of the application process.

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

Applicants can learn more from FEMA here.