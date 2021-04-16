A A A

Vaccine Clinic at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Minit Medical

Hawaiʻi has reached the 1 million mark for doses of vaccine administered statewide. In Maui County, more than 92,000 doses have been administered, with 46 percent of the population in Maui County initiating a vaccine and 27 percent are fully vaccinated.

The milestone came four months to the day after the first dose was administered in the state on Dec. 14, 2020, to Dr. Lester Morehead of The Queen’s Medical Center.



The million shots include both first and second doses and translates into more than a third of Hawai‘i residents with at least one dose and more than a quarter who are fully vaccinated—or will be once they build up immunity over the course of two weeks after the second dose.



State health officials say momentum may slow slightly with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine is currently on hold as the CDC and FDA investigate safety concerns. The DOH expects demand to ramp up considerably this coming Monday, April 19 when O‘ahu expands eligibility to include everyone age 16+ in accordance with President Bidenʻs goal for the country. All other counties in the state are already administering vaccines to those ages 16 and older.

Through April 16, 2021, an estimated 1,027,849 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 113,187 pharmacy doses, 130,193 federal agency doses, and 784,469 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 46 percent (60,342) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 27 percent (35,155) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 92,723 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Maui J&J Clinics in April Switch to Moderna

Vaccination clinics in Central and West Maui that were scheduled to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this month, will be administering the Moderna vaccine instead.

The first clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Lahaina Civic Center. The vaccine doses will be administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care. Confirmed appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic.

An afternoon/pau hana clinic will be held from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at UH Maui College. This clinic is provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Maui District Health Office. To register for the MDHO clinic, go online to www.mauinuistrong.info , email [email protected], or call 984-3780.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine was placed on pause earlier this week amid caution by the CDC and FDA while they investigate six cases in the US in which individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed blood clots. None of the cases involved Hawaii residents and all were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The Moderna vaccine is available for those 18 years old and older. Individuals who are 16 or 17 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by an adult. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered through Maui Health.

For more information about vaccine options, visit www.mauinuistrong.info, a website launched by the Office of the Mayor. It has links to vaccination providers, booking websites and phone numbers for more information.