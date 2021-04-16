Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Short period north swells will maintain well-below advisory level surf along north shores into next week. The north swells will also bring an uptick in surf to exposed east and west shores. Background southerly swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores with a slight bump possible over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com