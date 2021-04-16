Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:57 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 12:04 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:01 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Short period north swells will maintain well-below advisory level surf along north shores into next week. The north swells will also bring an uptick in surf to exposed east and west shores. Background southerly swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores with a slight bump possible over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




