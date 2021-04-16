A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:57 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 12:04 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:01 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period north swells will maintain well-below advisory level surf along north shores into next week. The north swells will also bring an uptick in surf to exposed east and west shores. Background southerly swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores with a slight bump possible over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.