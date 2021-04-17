A A A

Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Mass Vaccine Event. PC: (4.17.21) Kaiser Permanente

Close to 250 shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being administered at a mass vaccination event happening today at the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina clinic.

The health care provider reports that the event is the first mass vaccination clinic at the facility, and others are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Kaiser Permanente will also host a mass vaccination event at their Wailuku Medical Office on Saturday, April 24. The clinic is open for both Kaiser Permanente members and non-members. Registration is available online at kp.org/covidvaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine call the public vaccine hotline at 1-855-550-0951 (TTY 711).

The Moderna vaccine is available for those 18 years old and older. Individuals who are 16 or 17 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by an adult. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered through Maui Health.

For more information about vaccine options, visit www.mauinuistrong.info, a website launched by the Office of the Mayor. It has links to vaccination providers, booking websites and phone numbers for more information.

Through April 16, 2021, an estimated 1,027,849 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 113,187 pharmacy doses, 130,193 federal agency doses, and 784,469 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 46 percent (60,342) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 27 percent (35,155) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 92,723 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

The Lahaina clinic was one of two neighbor island mass vaccination events hosted by Kaiser Permanente today.

Kaiser Permanente also partnered with Kaʻū Rural Health Community Association to administer 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine today at the Kaʻū District Gym on Hawaiʻi Island. The vaccination clinic was also supported by Kaʻū High School personnel who provided Wi-Fi for the event and the National Guard who provided traffic and logistic support.