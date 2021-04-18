Maui Business

The Maui Economic Development Board presents its 8th annual Hawaiʻi Energy Conference virtually on Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24. Supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the annual conference will explore the theme, “Energy Transition in Hawaiʻi: Focus on investments in people and projects,” through keynotes, panel discussions, interviews and exhibits.

With in-person gatherings still limited due to COVID-19, the virtual presentation allows the energy industry leaders from Hawaiʻi, the Continental U.S., Japan and Europe to continue to exchange ideas on how to better serve the community in today’s rapidly changing power generation and delivery environment.

“In Hawai’i we are approaching the renewable energy ‘tipping point’ where most of the daytime energy on the grid comes from renewable energy,” said Doug McLeod, Chair of the Hawaiʻi Energy Conference Program Committee. “2021 promises to be another year of big change in the energy sector both in Hawaiʻi and the rest of the nation.”

According to the announcement from MEDB, there are many ways to invest in the future of energy in Hawaiʻi. It will take creativity and hard work from project developers, the community – including indigenous groups, regulators and energy service providers to come up with projects that are acceptable for all concerned. Building trust and respect between stakeholders within the context of equitable community development will be a key metric of success. Any viable project will require substantial amounts of financial capital and an adequate return on investment. The skill development and job creation that results must take us towards a new energy economy.

“Every community faces similar challenges – how can we invest in people while designing energy projects that are financially viable, resilient and enhance job skills? We look forward to welcoming you to the 8th Annual Hawaiʻi Energy Conference as we explore how to invest with knowledge and respect in Hawaiʻi.”

Early registration for the event ends Friday, May 14, 2021. More information about registration and the conference is available online.

