Lānaʻi second shot clinic. April 17, 2021. PC: Maui Health.

Maui Health continues to vaccinate all residents 16 years of age and older and, to date, has provided more than 42,000 vaccines to Maui residents countywide.

On Saturday, the Maui Health vaccination team returned to Lānaʻi to complete hundreds of the second dose vaccinations as a follow-up from last month’s clinic; and also, to provide additional first dose vaccinations to any eligible Lānaʻi resident 16 years of age and older. The team coordinated with Lānaʻi leaders, including the island’s emergency operations center team.

In addition, this week, the Maui Health vaccine clinic located at the Grand Wailea Resort will begin administering the Moderna vaccine. Beginning, Wednesday, April 21 all NEW first dose appointments for the Wailea clinic will now receive the Moderna vaccine. However, residents that received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Wailea clinic can still receive the second dose of Pfizer at the Wailea site.

The MMMC-Main Lobby vaccine clinic will continue to administer the Pfizer vaccine only.

So far, 46 percent of Maui County residents (60,342 people) have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but hospital administrators say “more are needed to protect our island home.” In total, Maui County has administered 92,723 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

The Maui Health VAMS portal is open for appointments. Those who are already registered in VAMS, can log in and book an appointment. If you do not have a VAMS account, you can begin the process by completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form available on the Maui Health website.

Vaccines are administered by appointment only. Individuals needing assistance with registration, are asked to contact the Maui Health hotline (242-2273) or for quicker response email [email protected] For more detailed updates and information, visit www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

*Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Vaccine recipients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

**The Moderna vaccine is approved for 18 years of age and older.